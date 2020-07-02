reopening illinois

Reopening Chicago: City to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will begin cracking down on Phase Four guidelines for businesses starting Thursday.

Officials want to stop huge crowds disregarding capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings seen last weekend.


Businesses in violation could see fines of up to 10,000. Investigators can also immediately close businesses in the case of "egregious violations," the city said.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions


Indoor capacity must be limited to 25-percent capped at 50 people. Citizens can call 311 to submit complaints.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has received 764 complaints since Phase Three of reopening began on June 3. The city has issued 59 warnings and cited nine businesses.
