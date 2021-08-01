hunting

Illinois to open reservations for controlled pheasant hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois officials are set to begin accepting permit reservations for the pheasant hunting season.

The online reservation system opens Monday. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will run 16 hunting sites and 2 additional sites will be jointly run by the department and a private company.

"Controlled pheasant hunting in Illinois is an ideal way for hunters, including young hunters, to have a worthwhile upland hunting experience, and now is the time to make plans for pheasant hunting this fall," Director Colleen Callahan said in a statement.

On the department-run sites, daily permit fees are $30 for in-state residents and $35 for non-residents.

Six of those locations will include opportunities for young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17. Three sites provide special vehicles for hunters with disabilities who need assistance.

The two sites run by the private company, T. Miller, Inc. are in Lake County and Kendall County.

Reservations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Aug. 9. Information about the reservations are available on the Department of Natural Resources site.
