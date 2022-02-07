Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles safety Anthony Harris takes Texas girl to 'Daddy-Daughter Dance'

"He said, 'not only will I come, I want to make sure she feels like a princess.'"
By Linsey Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles player takes Texas girl to daddy-daughter dance

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia Eagles player went deep in the heart of Texas to make a girl's dream come true.

In all of Audrey Soape's 11 years, last year was the worst. She unexpectedly lost her father and then her grandfather.

So when it was time for her school's "Daddy-Daughter Dance," her mother, Holly, swung into action, reaching out on social media to Audrey's favorite football player - Eagles safety Anthony Harris.

"It's kind of far-fetched...it's a big ask," Holly said. "I just asked if he would come, if he'd be willing to come. And he said, 'not only will I come, I want to make sure she feels like a princess.'"

"I heard about it about a week before the dance. And at first, I was like really nervous," Audrey said. "I was kind of worried all week that I was going to mess up dancing."

Harris didn't just fly in for the dance, he also covered the cost of Audrey's dress, shoes, hair and makeup.

"He had a car with a driver, come to the house and pick her up," Holly said. "He really wanted to make sure she had the best possible time."

He also made time to meet her brother Jackson.

"It made me feel really happy and feel special because he didn't only come over just to go to the 'Daddy-Daughter Dance' with Audrey, he came over to see me, too," Jackson said.

The special night was all captured by a professional photographer.

"I was very happy, and I also felt very special because not a lot of stuff happened to people like this, and especially me," Audrey said.

While the Eagles didn't suit up last weekend, Harris still suited up for a big dance, which the Soape family is chalking up as a personal win.

"We would all do anything for our kids when we see them suffering," Holly said. "To know that there are people out there who will also help be there for your kids and for you, it's really encouraging for me, and it's sort of turned this horrible tragedy into sort of this triumphant moment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiatexasphiladelphia eaglesu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2022 NFL regular-season opponents for every team
NFL Week 18 injury updates: News on Kyle Pitts, Jimmy Garoppolo, La...
How to watch NFL's Saturday doubleheader
NFL Week 17 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every gam...
TOP STORIES
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
Family demands answers after pregnant woman dies in CPD custody
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
Man seriously wounded in Wicker Park club shooting
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 3 injured in Batavia crash
Teen visiting from Mexico missing, last seen at Midway Airport: family
Show More
Adler Planetarium to fully reopen next month
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
Stony Island Park boutique uses social media to connect with shoppers
Chicago Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses
More TOP STORIES News