Philadelphia violence: Grandmother, 80, accidentally shot by teens playing with gun, police say

Grandmother stable after shooting in Philadelphia home, police said
By and
80-year-old grandmother accidentally shot by teens with gun

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple teenagers who were handling a weapon accidentally shot an 80-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 4 p.m.

According to police, the victim's grandson and his two friends were playing with a gun in a second-floor bedroom when the weapon discharged and hit the woman who was in a wheelchair on the first floor.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in the head. She is currently listed as stable.

RELATED: Father charged after toddler accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton Food 4 Less parking lot

"This could have been very tragic. You got a grandmother sitting in her living room just enjoying the day and takes a bullet through the floorboards," said Capt. John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department.

It's still unclear who fired the weapon.

Police say all three teenagers are over the age of 18. One of the teens fled the scene before officers arrived. Two others are being questioned by police.

A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered by officers.
