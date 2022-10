ABC7's Cate Cauguiran honored at Filipino culture celebration in Elk Grove

Women who have had a positive impact in the Filipino community received special recognition from the local Philippine-American Cultural Foundation.

ELK GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a celebration of Filipino culture in suburban Elk Grove Sunday for Filipino American History Month.

ABC7's Cate Cauguiran was among those honored!