Cougar 'Tonka' at Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora dies after 18 years

A cougar who lived at the Phillips Park Zoo for 18 years has died, zoo officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A cougar who lived at the Phillips Park Zoo for 18 years in suburban Aurora has died.

The cat, named Tonka, died from complications from arthritis, zoo officials said.

Since first coming to the zoo as a cub in 2005, officials said he brought joy and education to thousands of children and families.