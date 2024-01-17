Pennsylvania police officer doubles as 'Philly Flash', a nationally recognized artistic pool player

Steve Markle's trick shots wow crowds and fulfill his lifelong passion of playing pool, when he's not policing his Bucks County community.

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania -- Steve Markle is a police officer for Lower Makefield Township, but his skills in pool may just surprise you.

"Pool has really defined my life. It's become who I am," he says.

He strikes a balance of service to the community, and his current journey to world champion in artistic pool.

Markle 's journey started with his father when someone showed them how to execute a "four-ball shot."

From there, he learned trick shots on YouTube and posted a catalog of his best shots.

Markle is dubbed the "Philly Flash" for representing the local area and also for his speediness while performing.

Since competing, his impressive skills have been recognized with substantial accomplishments.

"I'm currently world ranked ninth on the professional tour. This year I actually won the 2023 U.S. Nationals artistic pool championship," said Markle.

He is currently preparing for a world championship competition that brings the best from across the globe together.

"I don't think I thought I would be where I'm at where I have a very successful career in law enforcement; and I'm able to do my favorite hobby, which is pool," said Markle.