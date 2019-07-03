Police: Philadelphia man cashes check for $100K, then robbed at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint of $100,000 in South Philadelphia.

Police said the 44-year-old man left a check cashing establishment around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He had just cashed a check for $100,000.

He put the cash in his work van, began to drive away, but barely made it down the street before a white van crashed into his vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspects trailed the man down the street and t-boned him, pushing the man's van into witness Rauodha Tlili's car.

"It's hard to believe, but it's the truth, it looked like an action movie - an action movie. 'Boom,' hit the other van, hit my car," said Tlili.

Police said the two suspects exited their vehicle and held up a gun to the victim, grabbed his money and took off.

Neighbors spoke with ABC7 Chicago's sister station, WPVI, and they said they can't believe their quiet street was the scene of an armed robbery.

"Pretty crazy situation," said Bill Didonato, who said he heard the two vans crash. "It was a pretty loud screech."

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsrobberyarmed robberycrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
77 arrested by CPD in pre-holiday gun, drug takedown
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
Homes, streets flood in Westmont after heavy rain
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
70-year-old record-setter disqualified from LA Marathon
Boy, 2 killed in Texas shooting; Dad shot 9-10 times, mom robbed
Mike Trout, Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
Show More
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
Video showing CPD officers fire at Humboldt Park shooting suspect released
Missing grandson of NJ city council president found dead
Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date
More TOP STORIES News