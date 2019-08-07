Phone scammers impersonating ICE agents target Palos Park residents

PALOS PARK, Ill. -- Two people received fraudulent calls from someone pretending to be an ICE agent with the threat of deportation this week in southwest suburban Palos Park, according to police.

In each case, someone would call a U.S. citizen and claim to be and ICE officer, demanding payment to avoid deportation, Palos Park police said in a statement. One call was reported Sunday and the other Tuesday.

Palos Park police said officials won't call asking for someone's county of origin, immigration status or social security number. Anyone who does receive a suspicious call is asked to contact local authorities.

