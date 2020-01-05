Personal Finance

Credit card, utility scams among Better Business Bureau's top 10 scams of 2019

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau of Chicago has released its list of the Top Ten Scams of 2019.

The BBB says fake debt collection scams have escalated from #10 in 2018 and to the top of the list for scams reported in 2019.

The BBB says "the explosion of robocalls, and widespread student debt have contributed to the surge."

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, joined ABC7 to share the tops scams that are impacting consumers.

Top 10 Scams of 2019:

  1. Debt Collections - invoices, calls or emails for fake debts
  2. Advance Fee Loan - the promise of a "loan" - after you pay fees
  3. Online Purchase - fake websites
  4. Employment - scam job offers
  5. Fake Check/Money Order - scammers send a fake check and convince recipients to send fees or the balance of an "overpayment" back
  6. Identity Theft - New to the list and the fastest growing White-Collar Crime
  7. Credit Card - New to the list - fake emails and calls claiming there's a problem with your account in order to steal money and information - or fake credit card debt consolidation
  8. Utility Scams - fake calls/emails claiming your service will be shut off unless you pay
  9. Counterfeit Product - often tied in with scam websites - consumers are sent cheap counterfeit items worth a fraction of the real item
  10. Fake Government Contracts - Send application fees for Government Grants and programs supplying money.


For more from the Better Business Bureau, visit www.bbb.org.
