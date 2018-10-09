Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at NC Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have warrants out for the arrest of Crystal Ann Wilkins and Bobby David Cobles.

By
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. --
A woman's weekend vacation has turned into a nightmare.

Now, she's pleading with the public to help find her two irreplaceable items: her wedding ring and a picture of her late husband.

Friday, three people stole a woman's purse as she and her daughter shopped at the Walmart in Hillsborough.

The woman said the thieves took her purse right out of her cart.

Inside her purse was a photo of her late husband and a chain that had her wedding ring on it.

Police have warrants out for the arrest of Crystal Ann Wilkins and Bobby David Cobles. As for the third suspect, police need your help identifying them.



If you have any information you can call the Hillsborough Police Department at 919-296-9522.
