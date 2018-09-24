Photo of suspect vehicle released in NW Side hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old man

There's a search right now for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and then took off on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police have released a picture of the car that they are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side Sunday.

Police are now searching for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger with extensive front-end damage and Illinois license plate AL53664.

Police said the driver hit a 67-year-old man standing on the southeast corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard with a bicycle before 5:20 p.m. and took off.

The victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

After the driver hit the man, he took off east on Devon Avenue without stopping, police said.

Jen Lewin bikes the route often.

"This is a very commonly traveled route for pedestrians and cyclists and there have been many times where I have had the walk sign, and cars are trying to go through the turn, and we're all trying to go somewhere and it's very high pace and it's a lot coming at you," she said.

Cyclists in the area tell me they do have to remain on alert when traveling in this spot.

"You got to be cautious of you and everybody else when you're riding these things," said cyclist Sam Williams.

Anyone with any information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit 312-745-4521.
