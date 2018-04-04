Photo of woman wanted in Mag Mile bus stabbing released

Surveillance photos show a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing on the No. 147 bus on the Magnificent Mile. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Surveillance photos of a woman wanted in the stabbing of another woman on a CTA bus on Chicago's Magnificent Mile were released on Wednesday.

She is described as being in her 30s with a heavy build. She was wearing a black coat with a brown hat and blue scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380.

Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
A 30-year-old woman was stabbed while riding a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile Sunday night, Chicago police said.


The stabbing occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue, near Ontario Street, on the No. 147 bus.

The victim was sitting in front of the suspect when she stabbed her in the back of the head, police said. It's not clear what she was stabbed with, but police said it was inside a glove.

The victim had a minor cut to the back of the head. She was looked at by paramedics at the scene and not transported to a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAstabbingchicago crimemagnificent mileChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News