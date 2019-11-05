Eerie photos show how murder suspects escaped Monterey County Jail in California

SALINAS, Calif. -- Newly released photos show how two murder suspects managed to escape from the Monterey County Jail in California early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office released photos showing a hole in the ceiling of a bathroom where inmates Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar crawled through. It was just 22 inches wide.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 murder suspects on the run after escaping from the Monterey County Jail

From there, they made their way through a tiny crawl space, then out of a hatch into an area that's under construction, where there was no razor wire.

Investigators are now trying to determine who, if anyone, helped the two men.

"As far as help from inside, from employees absolutely not," capt. John Thornburg said. "As far as other inmates go, that's a big part of the investigation we're still working through."

Fonseca and Salazar are both from Salinas.

They were awaiting trial on separate murder cases, as well as other felony charges.

The Sheriff's Office says Fonseca is 5'7" and 150 lbs. Salazar is 5'7 and 170 lbs. Both are Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. They have been in custody since 2018.

Officials say if you see the men to call 911 immediately. Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamonterey countyinmatescrimemurderjailu.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minn. student to resell doughnuts
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
Show More
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
Foundation for Mich. officer killed in line of duty pays off lunch debt at former school
More TOP STORIES News