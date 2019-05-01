Photos: AJ Freund's parents' Crystal Lake home from 2013 show filthy conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr., who are charged with murder in the death of their son AJ Freund.
The pictures, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, were taken inside the home in 2013, before the birth of their son AJ.
They show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside.
Before his body was found, Crystal Lake police released reports of 17 visits to the home over the last five years, documenting what they called unacceptable living conditions, DCFS concerns for the welfare of the children, and alleged drug use.
AJ was taken away from his mother by the Department of Children and Family Services at birth after traces of opiates were found in his blood. He was returned to his parents' custody 18 months later.
Prosecutors said his parents beat him to death earlier and April and then buried his body. They reported him missing on April 18, claiming they had last seen him in his room around bedtime the night before.
Cunningham and Freund are being held on charges for murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and failure to report the death of their child.
