Pickup truck removed from McHenry Starbucks after 5 injured in crash

By Jesse Kirsch
MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pickup truck has been removed from a Starbucks in northwestern suburban McHenry after it crashes into the store Thursday, injuring five people.

Police said in total five people were hurt when a Dodge Ram veered off the road after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300-block of West Elm Street. The pick-up struck another vehicle before crashing into the city's brand new Starbucks.

Emergency officials said a female barista was pinned underneath the pick-up truck and its driver was trapped inside. They were the most badly injured.

With gas leaking all over, first responders were able to rescue the barista from under the pick-up truck.

Police said four people were taken to the hospital. One of the patients needed to be airlifted to a second hospital according to the fire department. The other three were said to be in fair condition.

Witnesses said the Starbucks was a popular place for students to study before that pick-up truck suddenly barreled into the coffee shop.

Caryn Peppler said it seemed like the driver lost control.

"His windshield seemed to be already cracked, something before it happened. But it was very quick," Peppler said. "Flew up on the curb. The tire seemed to go over the white SUV and just slammed into the corner of the building. It was almost like a puff of debris from bricks and things like that."

Thursday night, there was concern removing the pick-up truck would cause the entire building to collapse, but it was removed overnight.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash. The McHenry Police Department's Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the incident. The team is comprised of officers from the McHenry Police Department, Johnsburg Police Department, Spring Grove Police Department and Woodstock Police Department.
