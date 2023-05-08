Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo drowned after jumping into the Pike River in Kenosha, Wisconsin to save his brother, police said.

Man drowns after jumping into Kenosha river to save brother: Wisconsin police

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A tragic drowning happened over the weekend in Wisconsin.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned in the Pike River on Sunday afternoon after jumping in to save his brother.

SEE ALSO | 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player drowns in swimming pool

Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, 39, was able to get his brother to safety with the help of another man. But, he then went under, and did not resurface.

Rescue crews found Sanchez-Trujillo about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

READ MORE | Ex-Navy rescue swimmer from Illinois charged after trying to drown condo security guard, police say