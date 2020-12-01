historic district

Pilsen officials to vote on making Southwest Side neighborhood a landmark district

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood could be turned into a landmark district.

Two years ago, city officials proposed designating part of Pilsen as a Historic Landmark District. It could be one of the largest in the city and the only Latino neighborhood deemed historic.

Members of the City Council Committee on zoning, landmarks and building standards are expected to vote on the issue Tuesday.

The plan outlines the costs the property owners would face if seeking a building permit for repairs. According to this handout from the Department of Planning, costs for repairs will not increase under the ordinance.

City Officials added special provisions to the ordinance. One being an incentive that includes a property tax assessment freeze. According to the city, to qualify for this incentive there is a minimum investment of 25% of the property's market value.

Residents and groups in favor of the measure say it can prevent the demolition of historic structures, but opponents say it will add costs for building owners and tenants.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city would not allow the city to accept demolition applications unless buildings are considered imminently dangerous, a temporary hold off on demolitions until April 2021, and the Department of Housing examine housing stability and the reduction of affordable housing in the city.

If the city and residents don't reach an agreement before February, the landmark ordinance will go into effect.

There are 465 building that would be considered historic under a proposed historic landmark ordinance.
