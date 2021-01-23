Woman from Pilsen helps feed the elderly and single mothers on the West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Tuesday and Friday, Pilsen resident Juanita Ariola delivers hot breakfast foods to those most in need on the West side of Chicago."Today I prepared food for my senior citizens in the Little Village community in the 10th district."This Friday, Ariola delivered a ham and cheese omelet mixture to six seniors and a family of five."We identified that there is a big need during this pandemic. There's people losing jobs, there are families, seniors that are homeless. So we decided to make a difference by feeding the community and helping them," said Ariola.Ariola volunteers at the Helen and Joe Acevedo Scholarship Memorial Foundation, a non-profit. On some days, Commander Gilberto Calderon of the 10th district joins in to help."We coordinate with Juanita and we come and we feed the senior citizens, the less fortunate, individuals who can utilize our support," said CMR. Calderon.Ariola also lends a helping hand to single mothers from the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods. Mothers that have lost employment and have been deeply affected by the pandemic.Currently, she is helping feed four to five families. All the hot meal ingredients coming straight out of her pocket. An expense she said is worthwhile.