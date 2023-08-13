Man takes himself to hospital, dies after Pilsen shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man, 36, was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said.

The victim took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported. Chicago police continue to investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)