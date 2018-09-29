Pilsen's DeColores celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

DeColores features authentic Mexican recipes handed down through generations.

Rachel Davis
Chef Sergio Reyes brought a taste to ABC7.

For more information on DeColores and to check out their full menu, click here.

Strawberry Mango Salmon

Ingredients:
2 oz. Chopped Tomato
2 oz Cucumber

2 oz. strawberries
2 oz Mango
2 oz Cilantro
2 oz. Basil
2 oz. Olive Oil

2 oz Raspberry Vinaigrette
Salt to taste
5 oz Wild Caught Chilean Salmon, pan seared in olive oil.
Salt and Pepper with a rosemary sprig
