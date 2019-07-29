'Pink Lady Bandit,' accomplice arrested after string of bank robberies on East Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit," has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies.

On Monday, the FBI announced the arrest 35-year-old Crice Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The pair was arrested on Sunday after multiple agencies found them at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The duo is accused of robbing four banks along the East Coast. However, they are only being charged in the robberies that occurred in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina.

In each case, officials said Baez showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Authorities said she was carrying a distinctive pink handbag, which is why she was dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit.

Baez was charged with robbery with two counts of dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Morales was charged with robbery with dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center. Both were booked under a $4 million secured bond.

Baez is also being charged by police in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where another one of the robberies happened.

