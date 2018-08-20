Pit bull thwarts Back of the Yards armed robbery

A Chicago man accused of trying to rob someone at gunpoint was attacked by a dog.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man accused of trying to rob someone at gunpoint was attacked by a dog on the city's South Side.

Marshon Hannah, 18, allegedly pointed a gun at a 47-year-old man Friday night in the 4900-block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said the victim's friends released a pit bull, which bit Hannah. An arrest report said the suspect tried to fire a weapon, but it misfired.

Hannah tried to run and tossed the gun, the report said, but the group restrained him until officers arrived. Police said a gun was recovered near the spot where he was arrested.

Hannah was charged with armed robbery.
