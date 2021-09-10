live music

Pitchfork music festival returns to Chicago's Union Park

COVID vaccine card, testing required
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big music festival returns to Chicago Friday with Pitchfork back in Union Park.

People who attend must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours.

So concertgoers who are unvaccinated and attend multiple days will need to get tested daily, organizers said.

Pitchfork also said it recommends attendees wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking.

Headliners this weekend include Phoebe Bridgers, Saint Vincent and Erykah Badu.

The festival goes from Sept. 9 through 12.
