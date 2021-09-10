Pitchfork music festival returns to Chicago's Union Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big music festival returns to Chicago Friday with Pitchfork back in Union Park.
People who attend must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours.
So concertgoers who are unvaccinated and attend multiple days will need to get tested daily, organizers said.
Pitchfork also said it recommends attendees wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking.
Headliners this weekend include Phoebe Bridgers, Saint Vincent and Erykah Badu.
The festival goes from Sept. 9 through 12.
