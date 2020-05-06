Arts & Entertainment

Pitchfork Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The National, Twin Peaks, and Tierra Whack are all slated to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Pitchfork Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival announced Wednesday.

The festival takes place each summer in Union Park in the West Loop. Pitchfork said all ticket holders will be contacted directly and offered full refunds.

"It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and if we all do our part, we'll celebrate next year in person," the festival said in a statement.

