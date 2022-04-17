2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh party shooting at Airbnb: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting: Police

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Two people are dead and several more people are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property in the city's North Side. There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.

Police said arriving officers saw people fleeing the scene and trying to escape by jumping out of windows. Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including at least 11 people with gunshot wounds.

Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital, police said. They were not yet identified.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, WTAE-TV reported.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
airbnbdeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 women found dead in Chicago River ID'd
Fire at historic Englewood church reignites; cause determined
CPD officer injured after struck by vehicle in South Loop
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Bicyclist critically injured after hit by car on West Side
Police questioning teen son after woman found dead in duffel bag
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Show More
Dolphin dies after beachgoers allegedly tried to swim with, ride it
Holy Name Cathedral holds Easter Vigil Mass
Carjackings reported in Austin on the West Side, police warn
No evidence gun buybacks reduce violence, experts say
Chicago Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News