Pittsburgh synagogue shooting leaves 8 dead, 4 officers injured; suspect in custody

A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing an unknown number of people and wounding six others including four police officers who dashed to the scene, authorities said.Police said a suspect was in custody after the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.City officials said the shooting was being investigated as a federal hate crime.It was unclear how many people were killed. Police at one point said "several" died. Six were wounded, including the four police officers, said a visibly moved Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh public safety director."It is a very horrific crime scene. It was one of the worst that I've seen. It is very bad," Hissrich said.The attack took place during a baby naming ceremony, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. It was unknown whether the baby was harmed.The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.Until the suspect was taken into custody, the neighborhood and all synagogues in the city were in a lockdown, with people ordered to remain indoors.