Society

Pizza ATM ready to serve students at college dorm in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL. -- It's a life-altering invention for college life.

Students at one dormitory at the University of North Florida don't have to leave the building for pizza. That's because a "Pizza ATM" is being installed and they can't wait to make withdrawals.

The machine makes a pizza at the press of a button. UNF is one of the few colleges in the country that have one, with a grand opening scheduled in the coming weeks.

The vending machine contains pre-cooked pizzas, the customer makes their choice and the toppings are added. The pizza is then boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys the pizza, it's cooked in a convection oven and ready to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollegepizza
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News