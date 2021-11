Chicago pizza tour features 3 deep dish favorites

EMBED >More News Videos This bakery is taking a Chicago classic and giving it a sweet twist!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's one of the most iconic foods in Chicago -- the deep dish pizza. Several pizzerias make their own version, and now there's a walking tour where you can try three all in one day. Finger Licking Foodie Tours just launched a self-guided deep dish walking tour. You visit Gino's East, Pizzeria Uno and Lou Malnati's.By booking through the tour, you get seated immediately and your pizza will be ready in 10 minutes, not the typical 45-minute wait.At each stop, you get a half cheese, half sausage pizza.There's a virtual guide that gives the history of the pizza places.Tours cost $65 a person. An optional beverage package adds Chicago beers to your meal for $35 a person.While it may sound overwhelming to eat that much pizza in one day, the good news is that you get to keep the leftovers.