pizza

Chicago pizza tour features 3 deep dish favorites

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Get your fill with Chicago deep dish pizza tour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's one of the most iconic foods in Chicago -- the deep dish pizza. Several pizzerias make their own version, and now there's a walking tour where you can try three all in one day.

Finger Licking Foodie Tours just launched a self-guided deep dish walking tour. You visit Gino's East, Pizzeria Uno and Lou Malnati's.

By booking through the tour, you get seated immediately and your pizza will be ready in 10 minutes, not the typical 45-minute wait.

At each stop, you get a half cheese, half sausage pizza.

RELATED: Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
EMBED More News Videos

This bakery is taking a Chicago classic and giving it a sweet twist!



There's a virtual guide that gives the history of the pizza places.

Tours cost $65 a person. An optional beverage package adds Chicago beers to your meal for $35 a person.

While it may sound overwhelming to eat that much pizza in one day, the good news is that you get to keep the leftovers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoriver northpizzatourism
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIZZA
Parlor Pizza River North, other locations reopen amid investigation
Police raid Parlor Pizza in apparent financial investigation
ABC7 makes wager with KTRK in Houston for White Sox-Astros series
Lou Malnati's sells part ownership of pizza chain, family says
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News