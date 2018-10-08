Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint about a block apart over the past month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.In both incidents, someone ordered pizza to an address near 101st Street and Eggleston, according to a business alert from Chicago police. Four people - one of them armed with a handgun - stole food, cash and cell phones from the delivery drivers when they arrived.The first robbery happened about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 400 block of West 101st Place, police said. The other occurred about 10 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 10100 block of South Eggleston.The suspects were described as a group of males between 17 and 20 years old, police said.Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.