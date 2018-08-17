An 11-year-old boy with Down syndrome was inside a vehicle that was towed while his father delivered a pizza to a mosque is west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon, according to the delivery man.Jon Razman said he went to MSI Masjid in the 1700-block of Bloomingdale Road at about 1 p.m. to deliver pizzas from Papa John's. He said he left his 11-year-old son in the vehicle while he went inside.When he came out his car was gone and people outside told him a tow truck driver hooked it up and towed it away.Glendale Heights police said officers responding to the scene learned the car had been towed from a business lot by a private towing company. Police said allegedly after the tow had begun, the driver became aware there was a child in the car, stopped, let the child out and left the area.Police said a citizen saw the unattended boy and took him back the mosque, where he was reunited with this father. Police said the child was not harmed.Officers found the tow truck in a parking lot in the area with the car attached, police said.The driver, identified by police as 52-year-old Brian Clark of Bensenville, was charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct. He was released on bond Friday evening.