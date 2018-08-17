Pizza delivery man says car was towed with disabled son inside in Glendale Heights

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
An 11-year-old boy with Down syndrome was inside a vehicle that was towed while his father delivered a pizza to a mosque is west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon, according to the delivery man.

Jon Razman said he went to MSI Masjid in the 1700-block of Bloomingdale Road at about 1 p.m. to deliver pizzas from Papa John's. He said he left his 11-year-old son in the vehicle while he went inside.

When he came out his car was gone and people outside told him a tow truck driver hooked it up and towed it away.

Glendale Heights police said officers responding to the scene learned the car had been towed from a business lot by a private towing company. Police said allegedly after the tow had begun, the driver became aware there was a child in the car, stopped, let the child out and left the area.

Police said a citizen saw the unattended boy and took him back the mosque, where he was reunited with this father. Police said the child was not harmed.

Officers found the tow truck in a parking lot in the area with the car attached, police said.

The driver, identified by police as 52-year-old Brian Clark of Bensenville, was charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct. He was released on bond Friday evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
towingdown syndromepizzamosqueinvestigationGlendale Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
2 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park; boy, 13, in custody
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
California police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
Boy Scout camp counselor from Cary charged with sexual assault
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Show More
Preliminary report on alleged sex abuse in CPS released
Dips, dives, rolls & thrills at Chicago Air & Water Show rehearsal day
Teen change-makers on display during annual WE Day Special
Charges dropped against brother of man fatally shot by police in Mt. Greenwood
More News