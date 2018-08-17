GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --An 11-year-old boy with Down syndrome was inside a vehicle that was towed while his father delivered a pizza to a mosque is west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon, according to the delivery man.
Jon Razman said he went to MSI Masjid in the 1700-block of Bloomingdale Road at about 1 p.m. to deliver pizzas from Papa John's. He said he left his 11-year-old son in the vehicle while he went inside.
When he came out his car was gone and people outside told him a tow truck driver hooked it up and towed it away.
Glendale Heights police said officers responding to the scene learned the car had been towed from a business lot by a private towing company. Police said allegedly after the tow had begun, the driver became aware there was a child in the car, stopped, let the child out and left the area.
Police said a citizen saw the unattended boy and took him back the mosque, where he was reunited with this father. Police said the child was not harmed.
Officers found the tow truck in a parking lot in the area with the car attached, police said.
The driver, identified by police as 52-year-old Brian Clark of Bensenville, was charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct. He was released on bond Friday evening.