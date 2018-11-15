Detroit pizza maker caught on video spitting on pizza sentenced to probation

A young man who was fired from his food service worker job at the Detroit Tigers' home stadium after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaylon Kerley also was ordered Thursday to take an anger management class and not work around food during probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations.
Kerley didn't comment during Thursday's hearing. His lawyer Carla Marable says Kerley was "very remorseful."

The video appeared on Instagram. Officials determined it was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. The pizza was apparently intended for a customer and Kerley was fired. Tests later showed he didn't have communicable diseases.
