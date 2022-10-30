WATCH LIVE

Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Italy, FBI says

In both robberies, suspects used notes to request money. It was not immediately clear whether the incidents are connected.

ByMohammad Samra, Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, October 30, 2022 12:07AM
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI.

About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the suspect as a man about 25 years old wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, a white mask and glasses.

He didn't imply he had a weapon and no one was injured, officials said.

Hours earlier, another robbery was reported at a bank about 33 miles away.

About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the robber in the Little Village bank robbery as a male about 6 feet tall and wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.

It wasn't immediately clear if the robberies were connected. No one was in custody.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

