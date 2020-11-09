Plainfield suspect in custody after police pursuit in Romeoville ends in crash, police say

Plainfield police have released few details. A shelter order was issued about 2 p.m. for the area near Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows drives.
EMERGENCY ALERT— Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) November 9, 2020
Those in the area of Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows, please stay inside and shelter in place.
There is police activity in the area.
On Twitter, the Plainfield Police Department said, "There is no longer a threat to the community. The suspect is in custody. Please stay away from the area, as the investigation continues and numerous roadways are closed."
THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY.— Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) November 9, 2020
THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY.
Please stay away from the area, as the investigation continues and numerous roadways are closed.
Romeoville police said the pursuit ended in a crash in the area of the Heritage Meadows neighborhood. At least four vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. No additional information has been provided.
WLS-TV and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.