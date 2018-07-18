Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years

A Plainfield man received 12 consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing two young children over a 10-year period beginning in 2004.In March, 52-year-old David B. Libby was found guilty of 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office. Under state law, each conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, and the sentences must be served consecutively.Libby had "unrestricted access" to the young children and repeatedly sexually abused them from 2004 through 2014, prosecutors said. The abuse was exposed when a teacher contacted a school social worker when one of the children "made a troubling comment on a written test."The student then reported the abuse to the social worker, who informed Plainfield police, prosecutors said. Libby ultimately admitted to the abuse during an interview with investigators."David Libby is a vile monster who engaged in the repeated and horrific sexual abuse of two children from a time when they were very young and impressionable," Will County State's Attorney James W. Glasgow said in a statement. "It took tremendous courage for them to come forward and testify against this vile and unrepentant predator.""They helped police and prosecutors place him behind bars where he will never harm another child and where he will certainly draw his final breath," he added.