Plainfield man killed in 4-vehicle I-290 crash in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from Plainfield was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Schaumburg Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred at about 7:24 p.m. on I-290 at Higgins Road. A Lexus traveling west went into a ditch, causing it to go airborne and into the eastbound lanes, where police said it crashed into three other vehicles.The driver of one of the other vehicles, a 60-year-old man from Plainfield, was killed in the crash. His identity has not been released.The driver of the Lexus and another vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment.