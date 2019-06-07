Plainfield parks vandalized with graffiti and damaged, park district says

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A southwest suburban park district is asking for the public's help after several parks were recently vandalized.The Plainfield Park District recently posted to Facebook that several of their parks have been damaged and vandalized with graffiti.The vandals left graffiti on signs and buildings at Mather Woods, damaged the lighting at the Ottawa Street ball field, and destroyed the bathroom at Village Green Park.Park officials said they believe the damage was most likely done during daytime hours.They ask if you see any suspicious activity at the area parks to call police or notify the park office at 815-436-8812.