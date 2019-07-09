Plane clips car during emergency landing on Reagan Memorial Tollway

By
A small plane crashed onto the Reagan Memorial Tollway on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the crash, which happened in the westbound lanes near Watson Road at about 4 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.

The aircraft - classified as "experimental" -- is a small, fixed-wing, single engine plane with two seats, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane, registered to a person from Wheaton, took off from Waukegan Airport and was en route to Aurora, according to Illinois State Police.

The pilot reported having engine trouble shortly after takeoff, police said.

The plane's wing clipped a gray GMC Canyon as it attempted its emergency landing before coming to rest in the center of the grassy median, according to police.

The pilot sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
