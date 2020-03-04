Officials identify 3 men killed in I-55 plane crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police identified the three people killed in a plane crash in downstate Illinois Tuesday morning and said they had flown out of Bloomington.

Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, was flying the plane and Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana were passengers, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

The three were killed after the small plane in which they were riding crashed onto Interstate 55 in Lincoln.

The plane crashed at milepost 126 at about 8:49 a.m., police said. The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, burst into flames upon crashing into the middle of the expressway, police said.

All three were killed in the crash, police said.

Officials later said the plane had flown out of Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement, saying, "The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation."

Traffic on I-55 was diverted at milepost 126. The road closure lasted about six hours, police said.

All lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News