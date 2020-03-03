3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 in Lincoln, Illinois Tuesday morning, state police said.

The plane crashed on I-55 at milepost 126 at about 8:49 a.m., police said. The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, had three people on-board and burst into flames upon crashing into the middle of the expressway, police said.

All three people on the plane were killed in the crash, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, pending family notification.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying, "The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation."

Traffic on I-55 was diverted at milepost 126. The road closure lasted about six hours, police said.

All lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News