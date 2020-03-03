3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 in Lincoln, Illinois Tuesday morning, state police said.The plane crashed on I-55 at milepost 126 at about 8:49 a.m., police said. The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, had three people on-board and burst into flames upon crashing into the middle of the expressway, police said.All three people on the plane were killed in the crash, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, pending family notification.The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying, "The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation."Traffic on I-55 was diverted at milepost 126. The road closure lasted about six hours, police said.All lanes reopened just before 3 p.m.