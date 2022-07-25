Chicago couple, teen niece injured in Michigan plane crash; dog also aboard

A Chicago couple and their teen niece were injured in a Ray Township, Michigan plane crash in Macomb County, north of Detroit. A dog was also aboard.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Chicago couple and their teen-age niece have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The 44-year-old pilot reported that the plane lost power to the engine after its landing gear lifted, the Macomb County sheriff's office said Monday in a release.

He initiated an emergency crash landing shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. The plane reached a height of about 100 feet (30 meters) before crashing near the runway, the sheriff's office said.

The pilot, his 37-year-old wife and their 17-year-old niece suffered lacerations, broken bones and burns and were taken to a hospital.

A dog that was aboard the plane was seen running away after the crash.