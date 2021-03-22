Plane crash lands in LaPorte County, Indiana 5 miles from Porter County Regional Airport

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane crash landed in the middle of a LaPorte County field in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene, about 5 miles east of the Porter County Regional Airport, around 4 p.m.

So far, there are no reports of any major injuries.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene, but has not yet provided any additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
