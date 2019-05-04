Plane in Florida slides off runway, landing in river

EMBED <>More Videos

A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Boeing 737 slid into shallow water, and the plane was not submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this was not a commercial flight.

The flight was contracted by the Department of Defense.

It originated at Guantanamo Bay and was headed to Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued the following statement about the incident:

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway. Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

The ABC affiliate in Jacksonville says there are about 150 on board.

The sheriff says everyone on board is alive and accounted for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaplane accidentu.s. & worldplane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large explosion reported in Lake County in Waukegan
Shooting on NW Side leads to shootout with Chicago police, 1 injured
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
2 cases of Legionnaires' reported at University of Chicago Medical Center
Jeopardy champ's brother says his streak is decades in the making
Pair wanted in attempted kidnapping at Beverly 7-Eleven
Willowbrook teen honored after surviving alone in woods for 2 days
Show More
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
Cat Cafe opens in Tree House Humane Society
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Critical cyber security shortage in Chicago and U.S. has experts on high alert
More TOP STORIES News