Plane flying from LaGuardia to Houston makes emergency landing at Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey -- An airplane flying from LaGuardia Airport to Houston, Texas, made an emergency landing at Newark International Airport after the plane experienced a brake problem, the FAA confirmed.

The Airbus A320 landed on Runway 22L around 8:46 a.m., and the two left main tires blew when landing.

Passengers were deplaned via slides, according to the FAA, but the number of passengers aboard the plane is unknown. Passengers were taken to Terminal C.

At the time, all arrivals and departures were canceled but have since resumed, the airport tweeted. Travelers should expect delays.



According to United Airlines' website, flight 2098 was diverted to Newark, but officials have not confirmed that this was the flight that made the emergency landing.

A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passengers evacuated from the plane.



Officials said there were no reported injuries.

The FAA is investigating hte inicident.

Just last weekend, United Airlines Flight 627 partially skidded off the runway at Newark Airport, temporarily shutting down the airport. The plane also had tired issues during landing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynewark international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
1 killed, 7 wounded Friday in Chicago gun violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Proud to Run Chicago kicks off Pride Weekend
Chicago Pride Parade preparations underway on North Side
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Show More
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks ID'd
Aurora halfway house forced to kick out 20 sex offenders
Man's act of kindness towards boy alone on flight goes viral
Community helps McDonald's employee after photo goes viral
Ill. gas tax to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker signs infrastructure bill
More TOP STORIES News