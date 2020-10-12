United plane makes emergency landing at O'Hare Airport after hail reportedly cracks windshield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday after encountering a hail storm.Hail reportedly cracked the windshield on United Airlines Flight 349 in multiple places upon takeoff.A photo shared with ABC7 Chicago showed the cracked windshield.According to a statement from United, the flight landed safely and no one was injured. Customers will continue to their final destination on a new aircraft.The fight was headed to Washington D.C before it turned back to land at O'Hare.