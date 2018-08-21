Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing with blown tires

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal
Man accused of locking daughter in basement unfit to stand trial, doctor says
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Suspect's confession may be played
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Show More
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
Man dies after fall from Fullerton CTA platform
White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital as precaution
Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge added to wall of honor
Nazi war criminal, 95, deported; lied about his identity, lived in NYC for years
More News