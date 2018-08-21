Plane with blown tires attempting emergency landing in Massachusetts

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, was being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, which is a jet mainly flown for private and business use, ABC-owned station WABC reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Man accused of locking daughter in basement unfit to stand trial, doctor says
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Suspect's confession may be played
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Man dies after fall from Fullerton CTA platform
Show More
White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital as precaution
Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio's badge added to wall of honor
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Nazi war criminal, 95, deported; lied about his identity, lived in NYC for years
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers Tuesday
More News