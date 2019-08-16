Steel plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes

Indiana Dunes. (file)

An Indiana steel plant dumped toxic levels of cyanide and ammonia-nitrogen in the Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down parts of the Indiana Dunes.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which is leading the investigation, said a steel plant belonging to ArcelorMittal released excess amounts of cyanide and ammonia-nitrogen into the east branch of the river, causing several fish to die.

The department said it requested ArcelorMittal to help cleanup the spill and monitor the chemical concentration in the Little Calumet River.

The National Park Service said it closed the water out to 300 feet at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area of the Indiana Dunes National Park. Portions of the Little Calumet River were closed between Highway 149 and 249, the park service said. The trails remain open.

The waters will remain closed until the cause of the spill is determined, the park service said. Residents were told to avoid eating fish from the affected area.

A spokesperson for ArcelorMittal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

