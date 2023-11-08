Massive fire erupts at chemical plant near Houston, Texas

SAN JACINTO CO., Texas -- A massive fire at a chemical plant near Houston, Texas is prompting evacuations, according to authorities.

Evacuations were in process in the town of Shepherd, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of Livingston, which is located several miles north of Shepherd, are being asked to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning systems until further notice, according to Livingston police.

Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

Shepherd is about an hour north of Houston.

The San Jacinto County Precinct 2 Constable tells ABC station KTRK the fire is at a petroleum processing plant.