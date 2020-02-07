Society

Pliny the Younger to go on sale at Russian River Brewing Company in California Friday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Crowds are lining up for the annual release of Pliny the Younger at the Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa and Windsor in California.

Pliny is a triple India pale ale made from a secret recipe that will only be sold for two weeks.

For the first time ever Russian River will be selling the Younger in bottles for $10 apiece. You can only buy two bottles per visit. Only customers who line up to buy it on tap will be able to purchase bottles. The idea is to drink it within a few weeks for maximum flavor.

"Over time the hops tend to fall out of the beer and you don't get that freshness and that big pop and that hop aroma. So the fresher the better," said Natalie Cilurzo, Russian River Brewing Company.

Pliny the Younger is rated among the best beers in the country.
